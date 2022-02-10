This is the second time that the British Crown Prince has contracted the emerging coronavirus, according to Reuters.

“Tests this morning confirmed that the Prince of Wales has COVID-19 and is now in self-isolation,” the Prince of Wales’ residence, Clarence House, wrote in a statement.

The office indicated that Prince Charles canceled his specific engagements for Thursday, due to his infection with the Corona virus.

No details were disclosed about Prince Charles’ health status, and whether “Covid 19” disease had caused him any symptoms.

In March 2020, Prince Charles was infected with “Covid 19”, at the beginning of the epidemic, and he showed symptoms described as simple at the time, and he also continued to work from home until he recovered.