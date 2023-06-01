Fate played against him. In a new day of “The Great Chef: Celebrities“, Natalia Malaga he starred in a new incident with his second dish of the night. The former volleyball player prepared a delicious rolled chicken; However, when the jury table was about to taste its seasoning, Javier Masías found a toothpick inside it, a fact that definitely took its toll on him in the final points count of the night.

Product of the incident with the sharp object in your saucer, Natalia Málaga only added five points at the end of the day; however, who obtained the lowest score was Susan León: she accumulated three. As you remember, days ago, the jury of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” found pieces of plastic in her strawberry cheesecake, so now they would have her in their sights.

