An Egyptian source said that the Rafah crossing was bombed for the second time within 24 hours.

The source added, according to what was reported by Egyptian media, that the strike destroyed the entrance to the crossing, which is the same place that was bombed on Monday.

He added that the crossing was closed as a result.

Iyad Al-Bazum, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior and National Security of the Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, said: “The occupation planes re-bombed the Rafah crossing gate between the Palestinian and Egyptian sides after it was repaired yesterday.”

Al-Bazm added that what happened today “prevents the departure and arrival of travelers.”

Our correspondent in Gaza had said earlier that the Rafah crossing administration from the Palestinian side had been informed by the crossing administration from the Egyptian side of the necessity of evacuating the crossing because it might be subject to bombing.

He added that part of the crossing, specifically its entrance, was bombed.

Israeli statement about Egypt

An Israeli military spokesman had said earlier: “We advise the Palestinians fleeing the strikes on Gaza to go to Egypt.”

Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht said, according to what was reported by Reuters: “I suggest that the Palestinians try to exit through the Rafah crossing.”

But he did not specify where they would go or how they would use the crossing, which is closed periodically.

Later, his office issued a statement saying, “Clarification: The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but is now closed.”

Egyptian response

Later, Egyptian security sources responded to Cairo News Channel, confirming that the Palestinian issue is now witnessing the most dangerous turn in its history, with the war between Israel and Hamas entering its fourth day.

She said that there are “some parties and forces that serve the occupation’s plan and provide de facto justifications for it to endorse historically and politically corrupt propositions that the occupation sought to put forward throughout the Arab-Israeli conflict by settling the people of Gaza in Sinai.”

She added that Cairo “confronted Israel’s plan and will confront it and its rejection by the Palestinian popular consensus that adheres to its right and land. It was announced by the decisions of the Arab League in various contexts, and this matter settled in the global conscience with clear constants of the Palestinian issue that is now being liquidated.”