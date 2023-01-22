A report published by the agency stated that a malfunction hit the rudder of the ship “Fos Apollo”, which flies the flag of Gibraltar, while crossing the strait, and that a tugboat provides support. According to Reuters.

On January 16, the navigation movement in the Bosphorus Strait was disrupted, as a result of the delinquency of a ship to transport goods in the navigational passage, before the navigation movement returned to normal, after 3 locomotives towed the stranded ship in the strait until it returned it to its track.

It is noteworthy that the Bosphorus Strait connects the Black Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara, and its length is 30 km, and its width ranges between 550 meters and 3000 meters.