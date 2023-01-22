A report published by the agency stated that a malfunction hit the rudder of the ship “Fos Apollo”, which flies the flag of Gibraltar, while crossing the strait, and that a tugboat provides support. According to Reuters.
On January 16, the navigation movement in the Bosphorus Strait was disrupted, as a result of the delinquency of a ship to transport goods in the navigational passage, before the navigation movement returned to normal, after 3 locomotives towed the stranded ship in the strait until it returned it to its track.
It is noteworthy that the Bosphorus Strait connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, and its length is 30 km, and its width ranges between 550 meters and 3000 meters.
