The winter of Delhi is famous and it is showing its style as well. It has been the second coldest December of the past 28 years. The figures of the Indian Meteorological Department confirm this. This year, there has been a five-day ‘cold wave’ in Delhi. On the other hand, ‘cold wave conditions’ were seen a few more days.A ‘cold wave’ occurs when the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees and is at least four degrees below normal. At the same time, ‘cold wave conditions’ occur when there are cold wave conditions at some centers that record temperature in the city.

Meteorological Department officials said the lack of clouds and the northwest cold winds coming from the snow-capped peaks mostly increased the days of the cold wave.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the meteorological department’s regional weather forecast, said that it was the second coldest December since December 1992. There were eight days of cold wave in December of 2018. This time their number is five. He said, ‘Cold wave days are formed due to many circumstances. This includes clear skies, cold winds blowing from the snow-clad Himalayan western peaks and a low number of western weather pressures. ‘

Another scientist from the meteorological department said that the low clouds make the day warmer but due to this the heat disappears quickly at night and the minimum temperature drops.

According to meteorological data, there were three days of cold wave in December 2011. Between 1992 and 2017, there was a total of 17 days of cold wave in the months of December. However, most of this was in December where no single cold wave was recorded.

Meanwhile, the temperature on Saturday reached 4.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. The base in Safdarjung area recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius. Which was one degree above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise by five degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday. Western pressure, especially in the western region of the Himalayas, is expected to form a pressure situation. With this, light snowfall may occur in Jammu and Kashmir. There is also a possibility of light rain in the northern areas of Punjab. Due to the western pressure, the winds are expected to move eastwards which may increase the temperature in Delhi. However, due to changing the direction of the winds, the cold in Delhi may increase again from December 29.