Social media users in India shared videos documenting the moment the giant bridge collapsed.

Video clips show the bridge crumbling for one moment and then falling into the water, while clouds of dust rise to the top, while a number of viewers were documenting the accident with phone cameras.

The bridge that collapsed was built to replace the last one that collapsed earlier, but it did not stand up due to what observers considered irregularities and corruption.

The collapse of the bridge called “Agwani Sultan Ganj” in the Ganges River sparked a debate about corruption and the extent of its impact on the country’s infrastructure.

Commenting on what happened, a senior official in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party called on local officials in the region to submit their resignations, led by Prime Minister Nitish Kumar in the state government.

Kumar inaugurated the first bridge in 2015, then it was ready for traffic by 2020, before it collapsed in November 2022 in an accident that killed one person.