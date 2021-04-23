The Russian Pacific Fleet reported Friday that the Russian army had pushed a MiG-31 fighter to escort an American reconnaissance plane over the ocean as it approached the Russian border, Interfax news agency reported Friday.

“The Russian fighter crew identified the air target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force, and accompanied it over the Pacific Ocean,” the agency said, quoting a fleet statement.

It added that the Russian warplane returned to its base after the American plane departed from the Russian border.