And “Sky News Arabia” learned from a senior official in the US Department of Defense (Pentagon), that Langley had warned the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Daglo (Hamedti), against “the consequences of carrying out any hostile actions towards the car convoys of American nationals.” who leave by land from Sudanese territory.

The Pentagon official told Sky News Arabia that Langley told the two commanders that they would “face dire consequences if their forces were attacked by convoys of American citizens,” without giving any additional details.

On Saturday, the Pentagon issued a statement, explaining that the US forces agreed to the request of the US State Department regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens from Sudan, by supporting air and land evacuation routes, by launching intelligence surveillance drones.

Over the past few days, countries around the world have been seeking to evacuate their nationals from Sudan, which is witnessing a fierce conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which began on April 15.