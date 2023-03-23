The grand jury tasked with examining in the Manhattan Criminal Court the charges against former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), for the investigation of an alleged payment in 2016 to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels, will not meet this Wednesday. (22), according to the local press.

In this way, any indictments against the former president and current pre-candidate for the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, if confirmed, will not be known until Thursday (23), at the earliest.

Even so, the Manhattan Criminal Court dawned another day surrounded by journalists from the local and international press, as well as police officers.

Unlike on previous days, on Wednesday neither supporters nor critics of Trump were seen demonstrating nearby.

Last Saturday, the former president made a prediction on his social network, Truth Social, that he would be arrested on Tuesday (21), which did not happen.

The Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into the payment to Stormy Daniels, the most immediate of several that have cornered Trump, has lasted nearly five years and focuses on giving the actress $130,000 – allegedly in exchange for her silence about a relationship. sex that took place in 2006 – during the election campaign that ended up taking the tycoon to the White House.

This grand jury must decide whether the former president will be prosecuted or not. If indicted, Trump would become the first former US president to face a criminal charge.

So far, authorities have remained silent on any news about the Manhattan Criminal Court grand jury, whose proceedings are kept out of public view.

The former president, who is believed to be at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, claims he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by Democrats.

On Tuesday, Trump asked his “74 million voters” to sign a letter against “threats of possible arrest”.