“Do not approach the windows or show the work of the air defense forces,” he added via the Telegram application.

As we entered the early hours of Wednesday, air raid sirens sounded across the eastern part of Ukraine.

And according to the Ukrainian newspaper “Sospilny” on its channel via the Telegram website: “Explosions were heard in Odessa.”

The pioneers of social networking sites shared videos that they said were of the Russian strikes on Odessa, and the Ukrainian air defense’s response to them.

Russia strikes Ukrainian ports

Russia hit Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, a day after it pulled out of a United Nations-backed deal to allow Kiev to export grain, as Moscow announced territorial gains in an area that Ukrainian officials said Russian forces were attacking again.

Russia said it bombed a fuel depot in Odessa and a factory for the production of seaborne drones as part of “massive retaliatory strikes” in response to Ukrainian attacks that destroyed its land bridge to Crimea.

Ukraine’s Southern Military Operations Command reported that the explosions and falling debris damaged several homes and unspecified infrastructure in the port of Odessa, one of Ukraine’s main ports.

Local authorities in Mykolaiv, another port, reported a major fire there.

Six weeks after Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the east and south, Russia is launching a ground offensive in the northeast.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, its forces advanced two kilometers in the vicinity of Kobyansk, a front-line railway hub that Ukraine regained control in an offensive last year, and Kiev admitted that the situation was “complicated” in the region.

Since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive last month, Kiev has recaptured some villages in the south and land around the devastated city of Bakhmut in the east, but has yet to attempt a major advance through heavily fortified Russian lines.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, considered that the Ukrainian counterattack was far from being a failure, but he expected a long period of fighting.

“I think there is still a lot of fighting, and I stand by what we’ve said before: This fight is going to be long, hard and bloody,” Milley told reporters in Washington.