This morning, the Federal National Council held its first procedural session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, during which the Council is formed by electing its president, his two deputies, the bureau, and the heads of the Council’s general committees.

The procedural session began its work, headed by Council Member Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, as the oldest member of the Council, as the members took the constitutional oath individually, in accordance with the text of Article 73 of the Constitution, which stipulates that before a member of the Federal National Council begins his work, in the Council and its committees, he shall appear before the Council in a public session next Yemen “I swear by Almighty God to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates, to respect the Union’s constitution and laws, and to perform my duties in the Council and its committees with integrity and sincerity.”

After completing the constitutional oath, the door was opened for members to run for the position of President of the Federal National Council, for which only a member of the Council and its president during the previous legislative term, Saqr Ghobash, applied, and then he was announced as the winner of the presidency of the Council by acclamation.

Article 30 of the Federal National Council’s internal regulations stipulates that “the Council shall elect, in its first session, a President, a First Vice-President, and a Second Vice-President from among its members. In all cases, the election shall be secret and by an absolute majority of those present.”