Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has accepted condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King and brother of the Kingdom of Bahrain. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness also accepted condolences from His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, representative of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, His Royal Highness Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Saud Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, His Royal Highness Prince Bandar bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Force, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy Chairman of the Royal Family Council in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid Brother of the King of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco.

He also offered condolences to the leaders of a number of friendly and brotherly countries, their kings and heads of government, including King Philip VI of Spain, Frank Waltarsteinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, and Ibrahim Mohamed Salih, President of the Republic of the Maldives. His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, His Excellency Uhuru Mogai Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed El Manfi, President of the Presidential Council of Libya, His Excellency Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice President of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, and His Excellency Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom The United States, His Excellency Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Dr. Philip Mbango, Vice President of Tanzania, His Excellency Dr. Abul Kalam Abdul Mumin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bangladesh, and His Excellency Dr. Besira Turkovic, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His Highness accepted my condolences.. His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, His Excellency Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, His Excellency Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait, His Excellency Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al Fahid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization, and His Excellency Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, heads of government and delegations, and officials of bodies and organizations… expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of the deceased, the general Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the Emirates in the deceased.

We ask the Almighty God to bless him with his vast mercy and satisfaction and to reward him with the best reward for what he gave to his country, people and nation and inspire his family and the people of the Emirates patience and solace in the great affliction..emphasizing that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed “may God have mercy on him” was a wise and generous leader who devoted his life and effort to serving his country and nation and will remain His works are immortal both at home and abroad.

And, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condolences were accepted by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor His Highness the President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of sheikhs.

He also congratulated their Majesties, Excellencies, and Excellencies, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the precious trust placed in him by the members of the Supreme Council of the Union for the leadership of the UAE to complete the path of the founding leaders and those who followed their approach in work and sincerity to the elevation of the state and its prestige, wishing him success in carrying this great trust. And work for the good of its people and the world at large, based on the continuous approach of the UAE since its establishment, and it seeks all the best for the peoples of the whole world.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by their Highnesses, Majesties, Excellencies and Excellencies towards the UAE and its people in their affliction.

Wishing everyone good health and wellness, and their brotherly and friendly peoples and their countries continued prosperity, progress and prosperity.



