Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/17/2024 – 17:01

The municipality of Rio broke a new record for thermal sensation. The Rio Alert System recorded 62.3ºC at Guaratiba station, in the west of the city, at 9:55 am. According to the Rio Operations Center (COR), from the capital's city hall, to date, this is the greatest thermal sensation recorded since the agency began measurements in 2014. It was the second consecutive day of record thermal sensation.

COR also reported that thermal sensation “is a heat index calculated from temperature and relative humidity data. The higher the temperature and relative humidity of the air, the greater the thermal sensation in the region.”

Geographic characteristics of the Guaratiba region favor the occurrence of high temperatures and relative humidity, especially in the morning. “The region is humid due to its proximity to the ocean and is usually influenced by hot winds from the north in the morning,” explained COR.

The temperature will continue to be unsuitable for locals and visitors. Tomorrow (18), the forecast is for another hot day in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, with maximum temperatures around 39°C and thermal sensations above 50°C. No rain is expected and skies will be clear to partly cloudy.

Protection

Among the recommendations of the Municipal Health Department for everyone to protect themselves from the intense heat are that they stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities between 10am and 4pm, use sunscreen and wear light clothing.

See the greatest thermal sensations in the historical series of the Alerta Rio System (2014 to 2024)

1) 62.3°C at 09:55 on 03/17/2024 (Guaratiba)

2) 60.1°C at 10:20 am on 03/16/2024 (Guaratiba)

3) 59.7°C at 08:05 on 11/18/2023 (Guaratiba)

4) 59.5C° at 11:45 am on 01/17/2024 (Guaratiba)

5) 59.3°C at 10:20 am on 11/17/2023 (Guaratiba)