Although people may have different preferences about when to shower, it is believed that there is an ideal time of day to clean your body.

According to esthetician Dr. Rika Taylor: “Evening showers are believed to be better for your skin’s health for a number of reasons.” And one of the primary benefits is that it cleanses the skin before bed.

And she continued: “By this, you remove the dirt, which includes germs, pollution and dust, which can collect during the day, as well as the accumulated sweat. By showering at night, you clean your skin of these substances before bed, which makes it regenerate properly throughout the night.”

Moreover, since the amount of time we sleep is so crucial to rejuvenating the skin, ensuring that you have clean skin will help make sure that your pores are not clogged, Taylor pointed out.

Health benefits of showering before bed

Evidence also suggests that a warm shower before bed can aid sleep. This is the main finding of a study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews.

The researchers analyzed thousands of studies linking warm / hot water showers to improved sleep quality.

They found that the best time to shower was one to two hours before bed to improve your sleep.

In collaboration with the UT Health Sciences Center in Houston and the University of Southern California, researchers reviewed 5,322 studies.

The results indicate that showering one to two hours before bed will help the body’s natural rhythm of the biological clock.

The sleep-wake cycle is one of the most important and well-known circadian rhythms.

Getting a good night’s sleep is especially vital, as it can reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease.