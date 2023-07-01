The club said in a statement: “Botafogo has been informed by coach Luis Castro of his decision to accept an offer from a club abroad, which puts an end to his activity as coach of the team.”

Castro, 61, said two weeks ago that he had received an attractive financial offer from the Saudi victory, with a two-year contract.

Al-Nasr Club has not yet officially announced the arrival of the Portuguese coach.

Castro had previously supervised, in particular, the training of his compatriot Porto and Shakhtar Danietsk of Ukraine, before his arrival in March 2022 to Botafogo, owned by American businessman John Textor, who also bought French club Olympique Lyonnais this year.

The Al-Nasr team includes many prominent players in addition to Ronaldo, such as Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo, and Argentine striker Gonzalo Martinez.