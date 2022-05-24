On Tuesday, Sweden denied providing any “financial assistance or military support” to Kurdish groups or entities in Syria.

“Sweden is a major humanitarian donor to the Syrian crisis through global allocations to humanitarian actors,” Foreign Minister Anne Linde told Aftonbladet.

“Cooperation in northeastern Syria is mainly carried out through the United Nations and international organizations. Sweden does not provide targeted support to the Syrian Kurds or the political or military structures in northeastern Syria, but the population in these areas participates, of course, in assistance projects,” the minister stated.

Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Dampieri also said that Stockholm “must take Turkey’s reservations seriously, and we will do everything in our power to settle differences.”

At the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said: “We understand that Turkey has some of its own security concerns regarding terrorism and so on.”

“We think we have good answers for these people, because we are also part of the war against terrorism. So we think this issue can be resolved,” he added.

In Davos, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would do “what we always do. Sit down and address concerns when allies voice theirs.”

Turkey says the two Scandinavian countries support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and other groups that Ankara classifies as terrorists. Turkish authorities also point to restrictions on arms exports against Ankara, after its incursion into Syria in 2019.

Turkey included 5 “concrete guarantees” demanded by Sweden, especially what it said were “end political support for terrorism”, “eliminate the source of terrorist financing” and “stop arms support” for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and its affiliated Syrian Kurdish militia.

It also called on Turkish demands to “lift arms sanctions imposed on Turkey and global cooperation against terrorism.”

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland’s NATO bid, as unanimous approval of NATO members is required before new members can be included.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, of which Sweden and Finland are members. The party has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984, and tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict.

Turkey has been demanding the extradition of Kurdish militants and other suspects since 2017, but has not received a positive response from Stockholm.

Among other things, Ankara says that Sweden decided to provide $376 million to support the Kurdish militants, and that it provided them with military equipment, including anti-tank weapons and drones.

A Swedish and Finnish delegation is scheduled to visit Turkey on Wednesday to discuss Ankara’s objections to their bid to join NATO.

The delegation is expected to meet with Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Unal.