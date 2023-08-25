A return from creepy holidays. Nasty surprise for the Romans in September: the effect of the high price of petrol and the crazy weather that is hitting Italy could increase the cost of vegetables by at least 20%. The sting on fruit is a little less harsh, where the impact could amount to 13.9%.

Emergency shopping

In our region, about 88% of the goods arriving at markets and supermarkets travel by road and the record increase in petrol and diesel is already making itself felt. The fresh produce sector will be most affected by petrol and diesel prices, but the price increases will spare almost no product, from meat to rice, from olive oil to hard cheeses such as pecorino romano and Grana Padano, from eggs to Flour. In short, a real drain is being prepared in the shopping cart.

Coldiretti alarm

The President of Coldiretti Lazio, David Granieri, also sounded the alarm. “Certainly the expensive fuel will have an important impact on the prices of fruit and vegetables, fortunately farmers have reduced costs for agricultural fuels without excise duties otherwise it would have been a real drama. But what is also worrying us is the weather factor. It is in fact, temperatures are expected to drop by 10 degrees from next week. This puts the seasonal harvests at risk and therefore a repercussion on costs is inevitable”.

Harvest at risk

Another drama concerns the wine of Lazio. And here it is the crazy climate of this season that is responsible. At the Castelli Romani the crops of over 900 hectares of land were destroyed which compromised the vines of Malvasia, Trebbiano, Sangiovese and Montepulciano and, among others, the production of Doc Frascati, Doc Castelli Romani, Doc Minori and Igt Lazio wines . In this area, explains Coldiretti, the distribution of the infection is still evolving and the balance could be even worse than that estimated between 20 and 90%. “The situation is worrying – explains David Granieri – and the harvest is almost completely compromised. It is necessary to intervene with immediate support to farms and not just to wineries. Our farmers need to be supported”.

