In Orenburg, renovation work continues at the Salute, Pobeda! Exhibition complex. The Governor’s Local History Museum is looking for a contractor to renovate it. The initial cost of the contract is over 12 million rubles.

As specifies Ural56.Ru, the renovation of the complex began at the end of 2019. Then we managed to create a new entrance group. Now it is planned to restore equipment and repair the exhibition sectors “Moscow Battle”, “Kursk Bulge”, “Battle for the Dnieper”, “Field Camp”, “Battle of Stalingrad”, “Rear Front”, “Summer Stage” and “Industrial Shop”. In February, the administration of the complex promised with the arrival of heat to continue work on replacing tiles with granite on the paths in the park.

The contractor must be determined after April 30th. In addition to construction and installation work, he will have to install stone benches, urns, various fences, lay tiles, repair and strengthen some of the exhibits. In addition, in the process of large-scale renovation, it is planned to replace old trees with new seedlings. When all the work should be completed has not yet been reported.

Orenburg authorities want to make the park more multimedia. The platform of the wartime station has already been recreated there with a steam locomotive, a cinema car, a clock, benches and a covered pavilion that imitate the station building.

The complex itself “Salute, Victory!” was opened 15 years ago. The museum collection includes 67 pieces of equipment and military weapons. Every year the exhibition complex was visited by about 40 thousand residents of Orenburg and guests of the city, more than 300 sightseeing and thematic excursions, dozens of events of regional and city scale were held.

The complex has been closed for renovation since 2019. However, residents of Orenburg have the opportunity to follow the renovation of the park in real time. For this, new excursion routes have been organized.