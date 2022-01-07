Jennifer Aniston is very critical of those who have always accused her of having preferred a career to having children

If on the one hand being a world star of cinema and entertainment brings with it a lot of satisfactions, on the other hand it undoubtedly always puts you at the center of voices that often have little or nothing to do with your career. In this regard, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he wanted to say his nothing less than Jennifer Aniston.

The gossip and the so-called “rumors” have always been part of the life package of the great stars of television or cinema. Sometimes these rumors are founded, on other occasions, however, there is a tendency to raise fuss that in addition to being unfounded can destabilize seriously the personalities that involve and concern.

Jennifer Aniston, for example, often found herself in the center of Chatter concerning its precedents relations and, above all, the fact of not having never married And never became a mother.

The words of Jennifer Aniston

The American star, who became known at the time for being one of the protagonists of the Friends series and who is now 52 years old and has a hugely successful career in international cinema, wanted to take a few pebbles off her shoes.

He did it during ainterview in which he came up with all his ideas about the rumors that have risen behind his name over the years.

For the record, I’m not pregnant. What I am is fed up. We are complete with or without a partner, with or without a child. We can decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. But I’m not looking for motherhood because somehow I feel incomplete. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get our “happily ever after” on our own.

What the tabloids and the media have done to the private lives of famous people, social media is now doing to all normal people. I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society.