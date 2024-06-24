Imagine yourself on a journey: a dangerous route, something that is required but doesn’t scare you too much. Yet, this very journey gives you the opportunity to reflect on the person you are accompanying: because you players are actually gods the Queen’s companionsthe same one that shares with you a story made up of good and bad moments, and towards which you feel a truly enormous feeling of good.

This is the incipit of For the Queen, the game re-released by Darrington Pressthe publishing label of Critical Rolewhich with this new edition brings us back to asking ourselves questions: is it really worth it?

A journey to remember

The game is very simple: the players will be the companions of the Queen, requested in a certain place, and who therefore requires an escort to protect her. The Queen will be created completely during the game: However, you can jot down some ideas and do a little brainstorming, also taking advantage of the many cards that depict different queens of various types, both historical and futuristic, thus giving you interesting ideas that you can apply to your “character building”.

Once found, the game will require a very quick setup: shuffle the deck of cards with the questions, and insert the final paper, which we will explain later. This can be placed in the middle, three quarters or at the bottom, depending on the length of your gameeffectively giving you the chance to manage game time dynamically.

Once these choices have been made, the rest of the game will proceed very simply: you will have to take a card, read the question and answer by telling that event specifically. Because the cards they will be in all respects some questions what they will do to you reconstruct your past with the Queen: it will be up to you to choose how, whether by adding happy or sad moments, perhaps giving you some reason to hate and love it at the same time, or simply describing episodes that could even change the minds of other players.

At this stage, it is important that the choice is made by the player who drew, but as the game says suggestions are welcomeperhaps giving links to the events between the various characters, and even inserting some unexpected twists.

The journey is more important than the destination

For the Queen is laid out like a journey to take: the experience that the game gives is something fun and not too complex to manage, but which will be able to bring out truly intense moments. It will be up to you to choose the atmosphere to give him, and he will also be there to help an X card that can be used to report any issues or situations that are uncomfortable for a player, who perhaps doesn’t want them to be discussed.

Our experience was interesting, considering that these games often they become complex to manage if there is no general desire among the group to tell a shared story. Despite everything, the game presents itself in a clear way, giving the right space to creativity and the way in which the product is made helps, and a lot.

Cards, 91, are of excellent quality and include the questions, the artwork of some queens (front and back) and cards that explain the rules of the game. All are then included in one small and convenient to carry packagean advantage considering how the game lends itself to quickly organized sessions, requiring zero preparation.

For the Queen is a truly intriguing role-playing experience, which eliminate dice and preparation in favor of improvisation and creativity, two of the fundamental points in Role Playing Games. It still remains a great experience linked to the type of players with whom you will do it, but for the rest the product is valid and a must for anyone who loves this type of game.