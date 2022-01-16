It seemed all done, then on Sunday evening the stop on the engagement: today the club will try to mend

And in the end Sampdoria found themselves with the lit match in their hand. Chronicle of a surreal day, ended by surprise with a coach – Roberto D’Aversa – in fact disheartened and the substitute – the former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo – protagonist shortly before ten o’clock last night of an unexpected, how sensational turnaround he has brought everyone back to the starting situation. The cause? A failed agreement on the emoluments for the new technician, who had in fact reached an agreement a few hours earlier on the basis of a two and a half year contract, therefore until June 30, 2024. The problem, however, was evidently on the figures. Because, from what has transpired, if until the end of the championship Giampaolo – under contract with Turin until 30 June – would have continued to receive the same salary – paid, however, by the old and the new club -, starting from the season 2022-23 the engagement would be re-discussed. And here the obstacle has arisen, which for now must be overcome. A colossal mess that now creates an unexpected precarious situation for the Corte Lambruschini club. Because, this is evident, at this point he will hardly be able to insist on D’Aversa again, in fact already finished on the edge of the ravine a couple of times this season, but then always remained in the saddle. This time no, everything is different. Because the mistrust has appeared clear to everyone and now mending the relationship seems very difficult. Unless, in fact, Giampaolo does not retrace his steps to accept a slight downsizing of the salary figures for the coming years, but still an important contract.

An endless day – The Sampdoria reversal has therefore been postponed. The idea of ​​the company, and of the director of the technical areas Carlo Osti in the first place, had been that (after having analyzed the situation with the president Lamma, the diesse Faggiano and the lawyer Romei) to entrust the bench to Marco Giampaolo, who had already led the team from 2016 to 2019, when the parties then decided to say goodbye. In fact, in short, on the horizon we could see the exemption for Roberto D’Aversa, who would have paid (but not only) the last three defeats in a row of Gabbiadini and his teammates, against Cagliari, Naples and, last Saturday at Ferraris, Turin. Especially the first and third, and in particular the way in which they have matured, had convinced the president Lanna and the entire management, starting with Osti, to think about changing. An idea born on Saturday night and then developed yesterday.

The agreement – Giampaolo was (and, at the moment, still is) bound by a contract with Turin until 30 June, after being sacked with the grenade club last January. The contacts between the two companies had made it possible to find an agreement between the parties quickly, to divide D’Aversa’s engagement until June. At that point, the discussion between the Sampdoria society and Giampaolo himself remained to be deepened. And the following hours, lived amidst doubts and second thoughts, seemed to have led to the white smoke, thanks to a theoretical agreement between the Corte Lambruschini club and the coach himself, based on another two-year contract (until 30 June 2024) , however, bound to the permanence of Sampdoria in Serie A. We needed to put pen to paper, but something didn’t work at the last moment. The distance between the parties is too large, and Giampaolo thus turned around. It is not excluded today that a rapprochement between the parties will be attempted. Will it be enough to get out of this unexpected impasse?

January 17 – 12:01 am

