“We, what we want is to give pleasure to people”, says Coco *, one of the organizers of a clandestine evening in Normandy, scheduled for this New Year’s Eve of December 31. Two friends, Jojo and Lulu *, are by his side for this celebration, all of them event professionals, regulars at weddings and big birthdays. For this evening, we are far from the recommendations of six adults maximum, since 190 people are invited, despite the curfew applied in France, linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organizers use the Telegram encrypted messaging in particular, their network brings together 1,000 revelers. Coco, the coordinator, could not ignore this New Years Eve : “When you see that there are almost 1,000 people sending you messages to come to a party, it’s because people need to party and have fun. For the police there will be six, but unofficially we will be 190. “

“We are going to install jammers all over the factory to prevent everyone from putting on Snap or filming.” Coco, coordinator of the evening franceinfo

A small crowd therefore, gathered in an old factory, which already gives a smile to the DJ of the evening, Jojo: “There, I’m happy. I’m in a hurry to actually get it done. I’m in a hurry for the party. Even if we have a little stress anyway, we must not lie to each other.” A stress generated by the fear that with word of mouth, the evening becomes too large.

Another measure taken by the organizers to prevent the evening from degenerating, ten security agents, paid double the usual rate for risk taking, will also control the entries: it will therefore be on the guest list and pay 50 euros . On the other hand, in terms of compliance with health measures, nothing is really mandatory according to Jojo: “We are going to ask a lot of people if they have done the PCR test and we are going to ask if they have a mask on them and that they put it on during the evening. After that, we are not going to monitor everyone for it is not possible to know if they are wearing the mask. “

“You can’t deny that. Obviously there is a little bit of unconsciousness.” Lulu, head of security franceinfo

But Coco assures him, they need it to survive: “We are not doing this to challenge the government or to challenge the police. If today we could afford not to have this evening, we would have been as well to stay at home with family. But that’s fine. allow us to be able to pay our rent at the beginning of the month and end the month without eating potatoes, let’s say. ” But Pto pocket the winnings, eStill, the police must not be notified before the end of the evening.

* First names have been changed