The deputy of Together for Change, José Cano, affirmed that the fight between the Minister of Security, Sabrina Frederic and her colleague from Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni “It shows the confusion and contradictions of the government of the Frente de Todos” facing the problems of insecurity.

In addition, he said that the minister has “A deep ignorance” of the country’s insecurity problems and Berni, “Overreact to position yourself” in the interior of the Front of All.

Cano, who is a member of the Deputies’ Security and Intelligence commissions, said that Berni’s attack on the Vice Minister of Security, Eduardo Villalba: “reflects the profound differences that exist in the national government in matters of public security.”

“I don’t know what Sabina Frederic’s model is. (..) The truth is that I do not know if the characteristics of security have to do with the guarantee, I think it has to do with a profound ignorance, “he told the program Dato on Dato on radio Milenium.

He gave as an example that from the ministry of Frederic “ordered to remove the weapons of four patrol boats of the Prefecture that fight drug trafficking in the Triple Border ”. “All the weapons were removed from the deck and this is the third bullet attack suffered by the patrol boats,” he added.

In that sense, he said that “I have the absolute conviction that when one governs as Gildo Insfrán does with models, they generate the conditions for events of this magnitude on drug trafficking to remain unpunished”.

“These are facts that are really worrying because neither the Naval Prefecture nor the Formosan justice did not investigate because they stated that there were no victims” in the shooting attack on the ship, he added.

“It would not be the first time that they have tried to reach an electorate that is absolutely adverse and the profile of Sergio Berni has much more to do with a profile in the ways of managing a portfolio that gives the impression of confronting crime and accompanying the security forces, who nothing has to seer with what the Ministry of National Security represents ”, he added.

He estimated that Berni’s attitude “it’s a strategy in order to attract voters in the Province of Buenos Aires and in these mid-term elections, the result in the Province is quite definitive due to the number of seats that are disputed in the October elections ”.

Regarding the stone attack on President Alberto Fernández in Chubut, he said that “for me the person responsible it was the national governmentl. Outlining responsibilities to the Chubut government in an episode that featured the president himself in a hand-in-hand with the protesters, when I have information that I was aware of what could happen, it seems to me that the Ministry of Security, Military House, the intelligence…”