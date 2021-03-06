For the leadership of Together for Change, the departure of Marcela losardo of Justice responds to the advance of the vice president in the substantive decisions of the government of Alberto Fernandez.

“The definitive symbiosis of Alberto with Cristina, after the attacks on the Judiciary and the idea of ​​the bicameral to investigate the judges, it was impossible for the minister to preserve the prestige she had achieved in her professional life, because it was to explain the inexplicable “, maintains the head of the interblock of deputies, Mario Negri. “A line of government is becoming more and more sincere, which is that of the one who built the power group”, he finished, before Clarín’s query, in reference to the vice president.

Another radical deputy, Alvaro de Lamadrid, affirmed that “just as Cristina took out María Eugenia Bielsa and Ginés González García, today it is Marcela Losardo’s turn. She is angry because the VIP vaccine scandal delays its Institutional demolition plan and was unable to finalize its plan in this yeardo not. I warned that cabinet changes were going to take place because Cristina is going to reconcile her real power with the spaces of formal power. The dangerous thing about this is that the President no longer needs him and has him in suspense. “

He also argued that Alberto Fernández’s attack against Justice “permeated the message to the country in the Legislative Assembly. I have stated that the fundamental contradiction today is Cristina or justice , amnesty or justice, Republic or autocracy and plutocracy. In 2021 the country is played. If Cristina wins, we will go to Santa Cruz and fight for freedom, if she wins together for change, there will be democracy, freedom and a path to progress. “

From the PRO, your first vice president, Federico Angelini, considers that “the resignation of the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, shows once again the advance of hard Kirchnerism in each of the government areas, let us remember in the middle of last year the replacement of Vanoli by Raverta, to cite an example” .

And he expands: “In this particular case, it implies direct intervention on one of the powers of the State: Justice. Undoubtedly, this constitutes an obsession for the vice president who acts under an objective that has nothing to do with providing transparency and improving its operation, but clearly benefiting their own “.

The deputy from Santa Fe also believes that “this situation hardens and radicalizes the government’s position, making it increasingly difficult for the possibility of a dialogue to seek joint solutions for Argentines.”

