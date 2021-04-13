Members of Together for Change spoke out against the resolution signed by Santiago Cafiero that delegates the power to deny public information to any official who is undersecretary or higher than that position, within the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nation.

Christian Ritondo argued that the decision “it is an institutional setback” for the management, noting that “transparency is essential in a democratic government.”

“Cafiero has just put a hold on access to public information, because from now on any undersecretary or superior, within the Cabinet headquarters, can deny a request for information made by a journalist, a civil organization or a common citizen, “he said in a dialogue with radio Rivadavia.

Resolution 323/2021 published in the Official Gazette, dated April 9, 2021, is a new obstacle for journalists, organizations and citizens in general who wish to make use of their “exercise of the right of access to public information”, as indicated by the Law, which also seeks to “promote citizen participation and transparency in public management.”

In addition, Ritondo framed the decision in the lack of reports before Parliament, which by law establishes that the head of ministers must attend to account for the acts of government and that during his administration it occurred only once in the course of a year and a half.

Santiago Cafiero, Chief of Staff, signed a resolution restricting access to public information. Photo MARCELO CARROLL.

“I often chicane Cafiero giving him the address (of Congress), in case he doesn’t know it. But This shows the government’s willingness to communicate with the Parliament and the one to render explanations “, sentenced.

At the same time that he exemplified this attitude with the speech of President Alberto Fernández at the opening of legislative sessions, when instead of rendering accounts and advancing the plans of the Executive, he dedicated himself – according to the deputy – to insulting the media, Justice and to the opposition.

For its part, Alicia fregonese He also questioned the measure at a time of crisis due to the pandemic, when citizens demand greater transparency from government actors.

“Add obstacles for minor officials to deny public information to journalists, organizations and citizens in general. It is one more regression in the democratic quality, “wrote the deputy of Together for the Change of Entre Ríos through Twitter.

The decision of the chief of ministers to remove his signature from the denials of access to public information occurs while Cafiero maintains an indefinite decision on who will occupy the position at the head of the agency destined for that area.

Your candidate, Gustavo Fuertes, an official with no relevant background in the matter, who currently works under Cafiero’s command, received strong rejections from specialized NGOs that asked for the removal of his postulation.

