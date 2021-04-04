Ali His Excellency (Khor Fakkan)

The Sharjah Basketball Team was crowned champion of His Highness the President’s Cup, for the ninth time in its career, by beating Shabab Al-Ahly 81-79, in the final match that brought the two teams together at the Khorfakkan club hall, during which «the king» needed to settle an additional game 12-10, to ensure the victory After the normal game had ended in a 69-69 draw.

The hero and runner-up, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khor Fakkan, accompanied by Major General “M” Ismail Al Gergawi, President of the UAE and Arab Federations, and Issa Hilal, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Issa Hilal.

Sharjah regained the “Cup” title, which it had missed 11 years ago, and added its ninth title in history, since it won the title of the first edition season (1977-1978). 12 titles, the last of which came in the 2015-2016 season.

The start of the match came close between the two teams, after the first quarter ended in a draw with a score of “15-15”, before Sharjah could hardly settle the result of the first half by a point difference of unity “31-30”, with its players gaining the advantage with the result of the second quarter “16-15”. .

With the start of the second half, Al-Ahly youth relied on the pressing defense method, which allowed its players the ability to regain the initiative and advance by 12 points by the end of the third quarter by “53-41” by gaining the advantage with the result of this quarter “23-10”, to enter the match in its quarter. The fourth, during which the Sharjah players knew how to settle its result “28-16” and impose a draw. The end of the original time for the match “69-69”, which prompted the refereeing team to calculate an additional game for five minutes, through which “the king” was able to draw a game to win the title, decisively. His result is “10-12”.

Sharjah owes its victory in the title to the brilliance of the American professional Taylor Wilkson, whether on the defensive or offensive side, scoring 22 points, in addition to the brilliance of the international Rashid Nasser, who played an effective role, especially in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points.