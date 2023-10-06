For the night there is a plane…and for the day there are distances -2

It is the result of a lifetime’s journeys in which you leaned on the basmala, your broken right leg, and your always and forever green heart. They are lights that shine in your head when you try to count the countries, cities, and islands on the travel journey that is with a ticket that fluctuates according to circumstances, and with a bag that is always dressed up, when you gather your things, and say You were here, and you were there. You remember when you visited the old Sana’a, and you were forced to live that day as it was, including the nap circles, and entering those mountain houses through their doors. How did time return to you when your lungs were filled with the dust of history and the emptiness of its buildings that have existed since time immemorial, or When you entered a restaurant in Algiers, asking for food from what you found, relying on only a credit card, a few dinars, and French in a polite school style, and the owner of the restaurant insisted, without greeting you, to know your nationality, when he saw the confusion of hunger in your eyes, so you said if you told him From the Emirates, his questions will increase, and they will not stop, so you do not know who inspired you at the time, and I said: “Egyptian” for ease, and to save time, and their love for Egyptian actors, and love for the sight of that red-hot chicken running around the iron with its sisters, and he refuses to offer you anything, even if you pay in dollars. This happened in 1979 AD, and Sadat had just returned from visiting Israel, so you knew the reason, and it was difficult for you to renounce your nationality, and difficult to fight with an Algerian brother, in whom the spirit of the revolution that you revered and loved was still inside him. An evening with a singer on her twenty-eighth birthday in… Belgrade, where the city toured you with tones of its sadness and joy until that morning that will not be repeated, Dhofar between a history passed down by men, and a history scented with frankincense… Baghdad and dawn and friends who insisted on calling the call to prayer in his ear, and rabid dogs running after us, on an exceptional, piercing, royal night. As usual in Morocco, and a night unlike its sister in Cannes when a childhood dream reached its limits, it was the joy of achievement that you clapped with one hand, the beautiful English countryside, and the romance that almost said to you: “Sit here.. or retire here..”!

Never-ending Parisian shenanigans, Ethiopia, sleeping with a family when you ended up being an adventurer, successful gambling in the Italian club in Addis Ababa and winning a piece of ebony the color of coffee au lait, how do you search for a person in big India, knowing only his first name, and only some of his characteristics, and how The Indian rupee helped you reach the temple priestess who introduced you to beautiful things in life, which you tasted for the first time.

On that sweet journey there were night torments, and the sound of the saxophone was the only friend of the night at that time. They were mornings in cities at dawn that contained the smell of a wild female. They were days in which you followed your shadow. Your camera was your crutch in which you frozen human moments, taken behind the white shadows of people, captivating you. The faces, the movement of time on them, and that stick in their hands that helps them carry the last years of their lives.

It is a traveler’s bag that is never empty… It is a memory that travels from one country to another, diving far into cities, deep into things, and into the soul. It is very tiring because it digs into the language, digs into the vocabulary, and extrapolates situations. The reader may find himself among its details, even if They were semi-personal and intimate matters, and carried a very special concern… But we were a little or a lot alike. There were points of intersection that brought together footsteps, visions and visions of dreams, even if we slept in different beds and on different pillows!