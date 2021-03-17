I am the mother of Nico Deanna, who at the age of 24 passed away on November 2, 2017 due to medical malpractice. He was healthy, happy, public auctioneer, helmsman, athlete, competed in Jiu Jitsu; He shone with his own light, good son, brother, friend, happy, funny and deep, able to calm your worst pain with a hug.

On October 21, 2017 at night, Nico began with unbearable headaches, we promptly went to the doctor who diagnosed, without additional studies, “stress and muscle contracture at the base of the skull”, he injected it intravenously for 3 days with potent painkillers, and despite the fact that both Nico and I explained to him that the pain was getting stronger and did not subside, he continued without listening, without registering our fear and despair, nor the alarming and innumerable signals that Nicolás’ body gave.

He ended up in a coma, with irreversible brain damage, thus sealing his departure. A timely clinical diagnosis, a simple lumbar puncture, would have allowed adequate treatment and today Nico would be alive. Only those who experience the loss of a child can understand the true dimension of the pain. Start the criminal action and dedicate a sentence: “If your life poured out so much love, may your departure serve to help others.” In this way, I met other families who are experiencing the same pain, despair and helplessness, of feeling that “they were invisible victims.” Thus was born the need to fight from love for a better health system and for timely and fair justice.

The WHO declared September 17, 2019 as World Patient Safety Day, due to global statistics that it is essential to reverse, and then we began a campaign by declaring in different cities the adherence to this significant day. I wrote a bill that allows for statistics, and the preventive suspension of enrollment when the doctor is charged.

We families go through long processes and not even when we have a conviction does the doctor stop practicing. And during that time what is at risk is the lives and health of others. Senator Juan Carlos Marino, took our proposal and promised to present our project, it would be called “Nicolás Law”, thank you María José Faggio (legal advisor) for your patience, love and sensitivity. We approached the Observatory of Victims of the Nation, and senators and deputies.

Our struggle carries love for life as its only flag, and that struggle does not admit partisanship or cracks. And we went for more, and today that network of broken beings formed an NGO in formation “For Life and Health”, turning our pain into the great task of raising awareness.

For a health system that cures and does not kill, because life and health are human rights of constitutional rank, so that the rights of the patient are respected, so that the Medical Associations fulfill their function, which is the preservation of life. and the health of the population and the control of the medical act. For this reason, we call for a peaceful sit-in tomorrow, starting at 10, in the National Congress. I am Nico, Amparito, Julieta, Gonzalo, Benicio, Lili, Mora, Gabriela, Shaira, Yamila, Pol and others that this letter is not enough to name. Today we are his desperate cry.

Gabriela covelli

He speaks of the “silence of the opposition, which disappoints”

Faced with the outrage against republican institutions, such as the aggressive colonization process of Justice, and except for honorable individual exceptions, the opposition, which accounted for 41% of the electorate, is maintaining a complicit silence that disappoints its voters.

The economic catastrophe with the increase in poverty, inflation, unemployment, the closure of thousands of SMEs, the increase in indebtedness by 20,000 million dollars to 17% per year and other misfortunes, product of the unfortunate handling of quarantine and the The absence of an economic program that generates confidence and favorable expectations to attract investment has not deserved a stark criticism from Together for Change that clarifies the reality of the situation to citizens confused by the story.

Fortunately, thanks to some written, television and radio communication media and some brave journalists who daily explain about the maneuvers of the official account, we remain fairly informed. Nor have we heard from the opposition proposals to correct this very serious situation through an alternative project or plan to this model of highway to underdevelopment, which avoids turning the country into a large emergency village.

Ricardo E. Frías

A foundation asks to vaccinate people with cancer

Much has been said in recent days about the management carried out by the authorities in the distribution of vaccines for Covid-19. However, and probably because the stock available so far is very low in proportion to the needs, it has not been discussed in relation to the determination of the priority recipients of vaccination.

Beyond the medical community and the elderly, there is a wide spectrum of people with morbidities that make them high-risk patients. Among them, cancer patients are at increased risk not only because they are immunosuppressed as a result of their disease or treatments, but also because they must frequently be transferred to health institutions because of them. Not being vaccinated puts both their own health and that of the medical and paramedical personnel who assist them at risk. Some countries, such as the United States of America, have included cancer patients among the priority sectors to be vaccinated. We have heard that the province of Corrientes is also prioritizing them.

Those of us who are part of the FUCA Cancer Foundation wish to raise our voice so that people who live with cancer and those who have suffered from this disease can have preference in the order established for the administration of vaccines throughout our country.

Daniela callegari placeholder image

From the lexicon in the media

“Let’s start” is heard in the media on a recurring basis. The words “we started”, “we started”, “we started” are hardly mentioned, such as we learned them in academic institutions. This is just one example of how the lexicon has been degraded. Needless to say when “back” is mentioned by “again”.

The vulgarisms, words or phrases that are used incorrectly in a certain language, have displaced the correct oral expressions. Synonyms are conspicuous by their absence.

In orality, in the ways of expressing ourselves, we are far from approving.

Marcelo Malvestitti

Peronism and the “same river transport” in the Delta

Peronism has governed the Province for almost 40 years. In the #Delta we have the same boats, from 60 years ago. Obsolete, dilapidated, polluting, expensive to move ships that require a lot of maintenance due to their age and therefore leaving citizens with fewer frequencies, fewer job options in the first section of islands.

In November I spoke with Alejo Supply, Undersecretary of Transportation of the PBA who guaranteed me on several occasions that the schedules that we negotiate with our Arroyo would be permanent and definitive, “they are not touched anymore”, were his verbatim words. His word and the frequencies lasted only 3 weeks. His Instagram assistant has blocked me from commenting on his posts. That is the kind of democracy we have, one that does not take charge that the debt is its own, and one that ends up favoring the wealthy businessman instead of the contributing people.

Let’s continue with stories.

Maria de los Ángeles Novillo Almada

