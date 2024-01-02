Bujar Fandaj's lawyers are asking for their client to be released because he never confessed to Vanessa Ballan's crime. For them he shouldn't be in prison

For the murder of Vanessa Ballan, Bujar Fandaj's lawyers claim that he never confessed to his crime. And for this reason he shouldn't be in a cell or anything they demand his immediate release. A couple of months before her, the woman had reported him, together with her husband, for stalking. And all the witnesses speak of continuous checks by the ex-lover even in the workplace.

The 41-year-old Kosovar man is the only person accused of taking Vanessa Ballan's life with a knife. It was last December 19th when the 26-year-old mother, pregnant with her second child, was found lifeless in Spineda di Riese Pio

The Bujar Fandaj lawyers they asked for the man's release, challenging the precautionary custody order in prison at the Review. They maintain that their client never confessed to the crime of the woman whose funeral took place on December 29th in Castelfranco Veneto.

Chiara Mazzocato and Daria Bissoli they are the lawyers of the 41 year old Kosovar man. As reported by local newspapers, the two lawyers maintain that there are still points to be clarified in the provision signed by the investigating judge.

The defenders maintain that the man, who had a relationship with the murdered mother, did not confess to the crime when, a few hours after the crime, he made a phone call to 112saying he had done a very bad thing.

Bujar Fandaj did not confess to the crime when he called 112 to say he had done a bad thing

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice continues the investigation of the inspectorate, as the investigations and the judicial consequences continue for the only person who has received accusations for the young mother's crime.

A dutiful act after the stalking complaint made by the woman against the Kosovar in October was not taken with sufficient consideration. For Undersecretary Andrea Ostellari there was an underestimation of the case.