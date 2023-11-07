The police returned to the garage where Pierina Paganelli lost her life. And she also took steps to seize Louis Dassilva’s clothes and shoes.

The case continues to be investigated death of Pierina Paganelli, the woman found lifeless in the garage of her home. The police returned to the place where the daughter-in-law found her mother-in-law dead the following morning. She also continues to investigate a man, Louis Dassilvato which they have been clothes and shoes seized.

The investigations continue in Rimini to understand who may have taken the life of the 78-year-old woman. Pierina Paganelli’s body was found in the garage of the condominium in Via del Ciclamino where she lived. Someone stabbed her on the night of October 3rd.

The police carried out a new inspection, continuing to investigate to reconstruct what happened. We need to understand the exact dynamics of the murder and where the killer may have escaped. Apparently investigators have one new trail to follow.

The officers also took steps to seize the woman’s mobile phone Pierina’s minor nephew, the daughter of Manuela Bianchi and her son. It was the daughter-in-law who found the lifeless body of her mother-in-law in the garage of the building where she both lived.

The investigators and the deputy prosecutor, Daniele Paci, following the seizure of the mobile phone, questioned Valeria Bartolucci, Manuela’s neighbor and wife of Louis Dassilva, at length. It is suspected that he is the lover of the murdered woman’s daughter-in-law.

Louis Dassilva’s clothes and shoes were confiscated by police officers

From what we learn from investigative sources, the police seized other of the man’s clothes, those he had worn on the day of the murder and which the Senegalese man had not handed over to the investigators after the discovery of Pierina Paganelli’s body.

In addition to the clothes worn that day, the officers also seized some sneakers which also belong to Louis Dassilva. Furthermore, the woman’s children are also expected at the Prosecutor’s Office, assisted by the lawyers Monica and Marco Lunedei, to talk about new details on the last months of her mother’s life.