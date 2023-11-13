Inconsistencies in the testimony of Louis Dassilva, on which the investigations in Rimini are focused. The man, perhaps a lover of the woman’s daughter-in-law, was not limping the day before Pierina Paganelli’s death

There would be some inconsistencies in the story given to the officers immediately after the discovery of the woman’s body in her garage in Rimini. Louis Dassilva was not limping the day before Pierina Paganelli’s death. The man was interviewed several times. It is suspected that he was the lover of the daughter-in-law of the woman who lost her life so cruelly. Here’s what investigators discovered.

There would be doubts, inconsistencies, errors in what Louis Dassilva would have told the police. The 33 year old of Senegalese origins he was Pierina Paganelli’s neighbor. And it is suspected that he was also the lover of Manuela Bianchi, her daughter-in-law: it was she who found the woman’s lifeless body.

Last October 10, the 33-year-old handed over to investigators the clothes allegedly worn on the day of her death 78 year old pensionerwho passed away following a series of stabbings with a kitchen knife.

With a second seizure that occurred later, the police were able to acquire, on the evening of Friday 28 October, the clothes actually worn. All this also following six hours of interrogation of Valeria Bartolucci, Dassilva’s partner.

Doubts remain about the alibi from that evening. He said that he was at her house watching a movie, not far from where the woman lost her life. He was injured for a while motorcycle accident that occurred on October 2nd. But there would be some inconsistencies on this point.

Louis Dassilva did not limp before Pierina’s death, which occurred in the garage of the building where they both lived

As told by the man, he was limping following the accident that had occurred before Pierina’s death. The investigators are not convinced: a camera filmed him on the evening of October 3rd while he was walking briskly.

There will have to be further interrogations of the man as a person informed of the facts. We remember, in fact, that there is no name registered in the register of suspects of the Rimini Prosecutor’s Office.