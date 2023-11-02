A new witness said he heard strange moans and the noise of a washing machine coming from Duilio Bianchi’s building. Precisely in those moments Pierina Paganelli lost her life

On the case of the death in Rimini of Pierina Paganellia new witness he told the investigators what he noticed was strange the night the woman allegedly lost her life in the condominium garages of the building where she lived. In fact, she would have heard moaning and washing machine noise suspects come from palace of Duilio Bianchithe father of his daughter-in-law, who was no longer with his son.

Investigations continue into the death of the 78-year-old woman found lifeless by her daughter-in-law in the garage of the building in Via del Ciclamino where she lived. The Flying Squad heard a new witness, after the Rai Uno program “La vita in diretta” collected his story anonymously.

It would be another condominium owner who lives in the same building as Duilio Bianchi, the father of Loris and Manuela Bianchithe daughter-in-law who last October 4 discovered the now lifeless body of her mother-in-law, the mother of her husband Giuliano.

The witness said that on the night of the murder he heard moaning. After a few hours, a washing machine in action and a roller shutter opening very slowly. According to him the noises were coming from Duilio’s house.

The man said the same things to the State Police. The agents are checking the man’s electricity consumption, to understand whether, in fact, in the hours following the crime Duilio operated the washing machine or not.

Pierina Paganelli, the new witness first told the facts to La vita in diretta and then to the investigators

Investigators are also conducting other interviews. Furthermore, the officers also seized the woman’s cell phone Manuela’s minor daughterPierina’s nephew, to understand if the times on the photos taken by her mother and sent to Loris had not been changed.

This, in fact, would be the two brothers’ alibi. The officers also listened to Loris again and then again to Louis Dassilva, who perhaps had a relationship with Manuela.