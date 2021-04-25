Around 113,000 self-employed have now voluntarily transferred the money paid out to them last spring back to the tax authorities. The authorities received a total of 1.1 billion euros.

The transferred November aid from the federal government in the Corona crisis can be read on an account statement of a restaurant. Image: dpa

V.On the Corona emergency aid paid out in the spring of last year, according to a media report, self-employed people and small businesses have remitted almost every tenth euro to this day. This is reported by “Welt am Sonntag”, citing figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Accordingly, there have so far been 113,142 voluntary repayments amounting to 801.7 million euros, which have flowed back into the federal budget through the approval offices of the federal states. In addition, the federal states could have “obtained” 44,186 repayments based on repayment claims in the amount of 291.4 million euros. That makes a total of 1.1 billion euros – distributed over 157,000 addresses.

Originally, the federal government had paid out emergency aid of around 13.7 billion euros to 1.8 million companies affected by the Corona restrictions via the federal states. Since the federal government wanted to support the self-employed and small business owners as quickly as possible in spring 2020, it had not carried out a comprehensive needs test beforehand.