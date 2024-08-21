There is an open door on the corner of Logan Ave in San Diego. Outside, the midday light falls hard and clear on this street full of modern, hipster and artistic shops, which share the sidewalk with some stands selling tacos, tamales, corn on the cob and churros. That open door swallows all the light of summer and turns it into a dark rectangle. It looks like the door of a pub old. Curiosity gets the better of me and I stick my head into the black hole a little. Inside, Michael Angelo greets me and encourages me to stick my whole body in and take a look around the place. Not only that, he offers to give me a guided tour. Michael Angelo is a war veteran and this is not a pub It’s part of one of the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters. There are many American flags inside, but also Mexican symbols. The bar connects to another room that is a kind of memorial to the fallen and, in turn, connects to an events room. Everything is dedicated to remembering the Hispanic Americans or Mexican Americans who died for the United States. Because we are in Logan neighborhood: the quintessential place of Chicano and indigenous culture in southern San Diego, next to Tijuana, right on the US border and within the State of California.

Chicano, or Mexican-American, culture has its origins in a history of discrimination and exploitation. It is the history of the conquest by the United States of what were Mexican territories: Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Alta California. And it is also the history of what happened afterwards. In the 19th century, these territories became part of the United States and from then on, Mexicans in these regions faced economic exploitation, social discrimination and violence. This led to active and passive resistance based on their culture. It is described in detail by Juan Manuel Sandoval in Chicano culture as part of Mexico’s historical and cultural heritage.

According to some experts, Chicano was originally a derogatory term, meaning streetwise or rogue. But later, between the 1960s and 1970s, it took on a more political connotation with the Chicano Movement, when the struggle for civil rights broke out in the country. Over the years, the term has become filled with pride and has lost its pejorative character. Chicano culture is, therefore, a culture of resistance. That is why the dignity of those origins can still be felt here in San Diego.

I walk alongside Michael Angelo and his dog along Logan Ave, the main artery of this neighborhood that has a mixed-race heart. They show me the key places. First we enter the Sew Lokaa mix of English and Spanish words (‘cose’, or ‘sew’, and ‘loca’). This is also how some people in this border area speak, in a mix of English and Spanish. La Sew Loka belongs to Chicana designer Claudia Rodríguez-Biezunski. It was through her parents, Mexican migrants, that Claudia fell in love with sewing. Her father owned a textile factory in San Fernando, California, and her mother, who stayed at home, sewed all the clothes for Claudia and her two brothers and three sisters. In 2013, she opened this shop-workshop and, as she explains on her website, “as a Mexican-American entrepreneur, she is breaking barriers, blurring social norms and proudly welcoming BIPOC communities [personas negras, indígenas y de color] and underserved communities through affordable, cutting-edge, recycled, handmade products.”

She says she is more “punk rock Chicana than traditional Chicana” and talks about the importance she gives to sustainability in fashion. For example, with workshops to teach people to be more sustainable with their clothes. Next to her store there is a community art gallery and, further down, there are more galleries, shops and many bars and restaurants. All based on the Chicano tradition, but also on other cultural identities that arise to claim Mexican roots against discrimination in the US. That is why in this neighborhood it is easy to see old cars, Cadillacs and others, low and elongated, symbol of the low riders and the pachucos. Or clothes with wide pants, lots of tattoos and dark sunglasses, typical of the cholos.

After the many leisure options on this avenue, at the end of the street, when it dies and changes its name, there is still another treasure: the bookstore Dragonfly Books & Co. A place, like the previous ones on Logan Ave, to empower the community, in this case through reading. Books in Spanish, Latin American literature, black literature, queerindigenous and a host of other groups.

But there is also much to see in reverse. Rewinding, before reaching the open door of the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters and meeting Michael Angelo, you pass by a skate park located under a bridge of a wide highway. On the ramps for the skates and the pillars of the bridge are full of murals. At the foot of some of them are plaques and photos remembering deceased members of the community, many of them young. skaters. In the photos they appear skating and in some of those small altars there are pieces of skates with written phrases. The murals are, for the most part, a vindication of Mexican and indigenous culture. Further on, the skate park becomes a park with some grass, a children’s play area and more murals. All of that makes up the Chicano Park.

One of the murals in Chicano Park, San Diego (USA). joseph giacalone (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

From there you can get there by tram – they call it here trolley— in just over half an hour to the border with Tijuana. To San Ysidro. In that area is The FRONT Art Culture, a community space to promote border art, in this case from both sides, from neighboring Tijuana and the San Diego area. That is why exhibitions of artists from both countries are organized. This can be the starting or ending point of the route, because it is at one end.

One of the streets of San Ysidro (USA), on the border with Tijuana (Mexico). Guillermo ARIAS (AFP / GETTY IMAGES)

At what could be the other end of this Chicano route, in the Balboa ParkSan Diego’s largest and best-known park, is the Cultural Center of the RaceIt was founded in the 1970s by the Chicano community and its objective is to promote and preserve Chicano, Mexican, Latino and indigenous culture and art, offering a multitude of events, including markets, concerts, talks and much more.

Thus, by walking through all these places and soaking up what they offer, the traveler can do his or her bit to keep this legacy alive, so that it continues to grow.

