After the announcement of the limitation by the Observatory for residents of the Lazio region (they can buy tickets only in the guest sector), the presale for the match on Sunday at 12.30 with Lazio has resumed: things are moving forward at a great pace. 11 thousand has already been exceeded and the forecast is to go beyond 16 thousand.

As for the team, good news is on the way for Bani: he has resumed training, although not yet at full capacity, and could be available for Sunday.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS