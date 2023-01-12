By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) -President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Thursday that the financial market creates the narrative that everything that is not to pay interest is spent and said that in all crises it was the State that saved the economy .

At breakfast with journalists, Lula recalled that the country had primary surpluses in its governments and that the financial market cannot complain about a PT government. The president also said that the market has no heart and that the government has an obligation to take care of the most needy.

“We need to stop using the word expense, because the market has built a narrative that everything you do in Brazil that is not paying interest is expense,” he told journalists hours before Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announce economic measures this Thursday at an event at the Planalto Palace that will have Lula’s participation.

“Any money that goes to health is spent. Any money that goes towards education is spent. Any money to pay for a salary increase is spent,” he criticized.

Lula stated that, in his governments, the country’s international reserves were increased and that this helped Brazil to go through crises.

In yet another loud statement against the financial market, the PT member stated that there are no reasons for financial agents to worry about a PT government.

“What is the concern that people may have with the PT government? None. None!” he said.

“The market has no heart, no sensibility, no humanism… it is necessary to know that the government has an obligation to take care of the most needy people”, he said.

Despite Lula’s tough lines on the subject, the government’s economic wing has made recent efforts in an attempt to gain the confidence of the markets.

In yet another episode of this endeavor, Haddad scheduled the announcement of new measures for 2:30 pm at the Planalto Palace, which will be followed by a press conference.

Since Lula’s election, financial market agents have expressed concerns about the sustainability of public accounts and with what they see as a more spending bias of the PT government.

