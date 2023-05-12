Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. I always find that a somewhat difficult theme to write about, for the simple reason that not everyone has a mother, nor does everyone have children, so for some of us it is not such a festive day at all, but one in which we miss and sadness is felt extra.

At the same time, it is something joyous for many. I remember all too well the first time my child climbed onto my bed way too early in the morning and proudly let me unwrap a necklace of colorfully painted pasta beads. Encouraged by my exclamations of admiration—it was, of course, the coolest necklace I’d ever seen—he then jumped onto the bed in such ecstasy that the breakfast plate supplied by his father landed upside down on the sheets. Strawberry stains, smears of butter, biscuit crumbs. Motherhood doesn’t get any better.

Anyway, after some hesitation, I decided to do something Mother’s Day-ish here – where I can only hope no one feels left out. I have chosen a dish that, in my opinion, should be able to be made independently by children from about nine to ten years old: savory puddings of green asparagus, ricotta and Parmesan cheese. Younger children will probably need some guidance when steaming the asparagus, operating the food processor and/or putting the flans in and out of the oven. At least, unless it concerns small cooking miracles.

Because have you heard about the four-year-old Chinese boy who is currently making waves on social media as a mini-chef? On one video after the other (see e.g @myhomelover on Youtube and @cutievibzz on Instagram) Zheyu Yan stands behind a mini stove in mini pans and with mini knives and mini graters and mini spatulas preparing mini versions of all kinds of Chinese dishes; you hardly believe your eyes when you look at it. Is this possible? Or is it fake? I read an interview with his mother in which she says that her son has been fascinated by pots and pans and everything that has to do with cooking since his first birthday.

And it must be said, Zheyu seems completely in his element there in his doll kitchen. No matter how concentrated he is frying pieces of tofu, baking a pancake or rolling out dumpling dough, he always finds a moment to look into the camera with a grin. Every now and then his younger sister pops up as a sous chef and they seem to have even more fun together. It’s definitely endearing to watch, not to say super cute. And yet, to be honest, I look at it with mixed feelings. Shouldn’t we denounce this kind of online exploitation of preschoolers?

I’m not quite sure yet. But that won’t stop me from putting your offspring to work this weekend, ha! The savory puddings, flans d’asparagus au ricotta et au parmesan, were actually requested by a reader as part of our classic series, but were not considered classic enough by me. Because they seemed very tasty to me, they can still go in now NRC. They can be served as a lunch dish or as a starter, and possibly, for mothers who like a hearty start, even for breakfast.

So come on, cooking wonders. Apron, roll up your sleeves, wash your hands and get cooking.