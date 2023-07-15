The first words of Elisa Roveda’s father in an interview, in which he explains the problems the woman was experiencing in the last month

All investigations are underway for the serious episode that took place on the morning of Friday 14 July, in the municipality of Voghera. Elisa Roveda a 45-year-old mother ended the life of her son who would have turned one at the end of the month, perhaps because he had a fit.

The woman’s father and the child’s grandfather, is still upset. He said he found out the sad news via i newscasts. In a short interview with Fanpage.ithe has declared:

She had been suffering from postpartum exhaustion for a month and a half. She couldn’t do anything: she couldn’t stay at home, drive the car. So my son-in-law told me. She was examined and diagnosed with depression. They gave her medicine, I don’t know what she was on. I don’t know if she ever took them with the baby though. When I came to see her she was always happy and cheerful. I learned the news from television. When they said it was a 45-year-old woman, I immediately thought of my daughter.

My son-in-law told me that she didn’t leave in the morning until someone was in the house with her. Yesterday morning the baby ate at 6.30, then my son-in-law left to go to work. We see that she then remained alone, she waited for my wife to arrive to help her with the little one.

The crime committed by Elisa Roveda

The drama of this family took place in the early morning of Friday 14th July. Precisely in their home in via Mezzena, in the municipality of Voghero.

Grandma arrived home, found the little one now lifeless on the bed with the mother nearby motionless. When the doctors arrived, the baby was gone nothing to do and the mother told the Carabinieri that it was she who had put an end to his life.

Since then she has been hospitalized in the ward of psychiatry, in a state of severe shock. Dad, as the neighbors are all shocked from what happened.

Everyone knew gods problems that the 45-year-old was living, but no one would have ever imagined she could make such a gesture.