Since she blocked his view of Lake Starnberg, a 52-year-old is said to have sawed his neighbor’s garage. The man had previously tried to destroy a security camera.

EA man attacked a neighbor’s garage with a chainsaw because it is said to have blocked his view of Lake Starnberg. The 52-year-old had manipulated the surveillance camera on Monday, but it went wrong and the camera filmed the crime. As the police also announced on Tuesday, the man sawed through the roof beams of the garage and caused damage of several hundred euros.

“Spiegel Online” reports that the man first cut through the power cable of the security camera. Apparently he did not know that the device also has a battery.

The garage has been damaged several times in the past two years, at that time there was damage of more than 10,000 euros. Now it is checked whether the man is also responsible for these acts.