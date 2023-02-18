On the occasion of the IGN Fan Fest 2023, the developers of IronOak Games presented a new trailer Of For the King 2an RPG with roguelike elements and turn-based combat, coming to PC later this year.

The video introduces us to the kingdom of Fahrul, the scene of a civil war between the armed forces of an oppressive queen and the resistance formed by those who want to oppose her tyranny, also offering us a small taste of the game’s turn-based combat.

For The King 2 features a mix of strategy, roguelike and turn-based combat elements like the original. From the first information shared by the developers of IronOak Games, the combat system rewards strategy, but at the same time the fate of the clashes is also influenced by the roll of the dice and therefore it will be important to choose carefully which battles to face and build a solid party capable to be successful at every opportunity.

For The King 2 can be played as a single-player game or with friends thanks to the co-op multiplayer for up to four players both online and locally.

Below is the official description of For The King 2 on Steam:

“The queen’s zealous guards are present on every street corner and the citizens have become outlaws hiding behind the alleys. Will you risk lese-majeste to join the brigands and put an end to the queen’s tyrannical reign?”



“For The King II builds on the strategic, roguelike, and combat Japanese RPG elements of the hit co-op hit For The King, creating an all-new epic experience.”



“The die determines whether you live or die, so you’ll need to choose your battles carefully. Arm your characters with the skills and equipment needed to succeed in this combat system known for being unforgiving but rewarding strategy and replayability Both online and local multiplayer for up to four players Plan a strategy and fight side-by-side with your friends in the ever-evolving world of Fahrul, or play solo to claim all that wonderful loot just for you… or at least you’ll die trying !”



“Choose your party from a diverse selection of classes, each with their own unique stats and abilities, before setting off on a world of deadly adventure! Search fallen enemies for loot and explore perilous dungeons to find weapons and armor offering unique abilities, tactical advantages, and powerful synergies. The more you play, the more you’ll unlock items permanently for your characters between games.”



“The world of Fahrul is constantly evolving and will keep you constantly on your toes thanks to the large number of combinations of characters and items, procedurally generated maps, up to the many quests, loots and events! With many new biomes to explore, a Stunning updated graphics and an all-new original soundtrack, For The King II will transport you deep into the wonders of Fahrul, taking you even further into this wonderful fictional land full of adventures.”



“The late husband of the queen, King Bronner, has been dead for a long time, but you must do all this for your village, for your kingdom, For The King!”