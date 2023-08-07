Further investigations have been arranged on the telephones of little Kata’s parents: the agents hope to have useful information for the search

Further investigations are underway for the mysterious disappearance of the little girl katawhich took place on June 10th. The investigators ordered further checks on the cell phones of her parents, to understand the activities carried out in the days following her disappearance.

After the arrest of the maternal uncle, for the forces of order there are no longer any doubts on the hypothesis that the little girl was kidnapped, for a feud between different rackets which occupied the former Astor hotel.

For this reason they arranged others ten search warrants towards the family of the child, with the hope of being able to obtain new ones evidence. Prosecutors on this said:

Kata’s kidnapping developed within conflicting relationships that resulted in bitter disputes in the context of the abusive occupation of the former Astor hotel.

The feuds escalated between relatives of the Alvarez family and groups of Peruvians, Ecuadorians and Romanians who occupied the hotel. For the possession and management of the rooms for which large sums of money were required.

Law enforcement officials say the parents did not say the truth on these matters at the time of the complaint. Also, even in the early days of his disappearance, they didn’t talk about feuds of which they were part.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata and the investigations

It was the June 10th last when Kata’s mother, who came home from work and after a shower, started looking for her daughter. However, it wasn’t until some time later that she realized who she actually was disappearance.

She waited several hours before reporting the incident, but it was only after she went to the barracks that she told her searches they started. Since then, the investigators have considered several hypothesisbut even today there is no news of where it can be be the child.

The prosecutor who is handling the case has ordered further investigations on the phones of the two parents. This is because they want to understand if they have useful information on where the little one is and also to understand if they have had news since that day when the drama occurred.