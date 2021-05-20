The Russian authorities are going to force car dealers to pay for the import of electric vehicles into Russia, writes Kommersant. Starting next year, a 15 percent import duty will apply on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Since the spring of 2020, Russia and other EAEU countries (which also include Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan) have a zero duty rate on the import of electric vehicles. It was introduced before the end of 2021 in order to stimulate the domestic market and the creation of infrastructure – since electric cars are not currently produced in the country.

Now the members of the EAEU did not speak out in favor of preserving the privileges and, thus, from the beginning of next year there will be a return to the previous tariffs.

In turn, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) appealed to the Ministry of Industry and Trade with a request to extend the zero duty until 2024. The organization notes that such a measure does not contradict the development of domestic producers and will create the necessary infrastructure in Russia.

In mid-May, it became known about the government’s plans to spend 418 billion rubles over the next nine years on the development of the electric vehicle market. Among other things, the funds will go to the installation of charging stations.