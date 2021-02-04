The president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Mauricio Claver Carone, said this Thursday that in Latin America for the first time “There is an ideological consensus” that foreign direct investment and US investment in the region “have a positive impact on the countries” and that is “A big step forward.”

In a virtual conference at the Council of the Americas, An influential New York think tank that brings together powerful entrepreneurs and investors with interests in the region, Claver Carone elaborated on the challenges and opportunities of piloting the credit agency in the midst of an unprecedented crisis with the pandemic and a deep economic decline .

The official took office in September last year in the midst of a strong controversy because he is an American (of Cuban origin), which broke a historical IDB rule that established that the leader must be a national of a Latin American country.

Claver Carone wants the Bank to be a “Private sector guide” in the region to attract investment. And he explained that, although “many countries are taking great leadership on the issue, there is something broader that is happening.”

He pointed out that, “in a region that has always had ties, today we have a great opportunity that is not ideological. There is an ideological consensus that foreign direct investment and direct investment from the United States have a positive impact on countries. If you are on the left, on the right or in the center, today you can agree – be you President Fernández in Argentina, López Obrador in Mexico, Piñera in Chile, Duque in Colombia, Bolsonaro in Brazil – that all direct investments create work in the region, create an impact on the population. It is a great step forward ”.

The official also said that the success of the region should be the PPP (public-private partnerships) and that the vaccine process is “A success story” that they can transport to other sectors. The IDB, in addition to launching financial support for the health emergency and vaccination, also works on education campaigns to highlight the importance of immunization, he said.

Another issue that Claver Carone will have to deal with is thein search of the recapitalization of the IDB in the United States Congress, one of the promises of his campaign to occupy the presidency of the Bank. Many questioned his influence to do so as Claver Carone was a henchman of Donald Trump and now the panorama changed: Trump lost the election, Joe Biden occupies the White House, and Democrats now dominate both houses of Congress.

The official pointed out that the IDB is the most important provider in Latin America and if it is not recapitalized “The region will look for an alternative”, in reference to China. “Supporting a capital increase should be an obligation. It must embrace a bipartisan consensus not only in capital increase but also in capital investment ”and said that it is the opportunity to launch a new “Great Marshall Plan” for the area.

Claver Carone said that two U.S. senators presented a bipartisan proposal for the historic recapitalization of $ 80 billion for the IDB, which would allow the record of almost 22,000 million that was set to the region in 2020 to become the norm and not an anomaly in a year of crisis. In his opinion, the normal average of $ 12 to 14 billion would be clearly insufficient to meet the needs of the region.

Recovery, he pointed out, must be focused on five key areas to achieve the greatest impact, which are: regional integration, digital economy, SMEs, climate change and gender equality.

Washington, correspondent