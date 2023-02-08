Of Cesare Peccarisi

To avoid or at least delay the onset of cognitive decline, the first decades of life are crucial for establishing a lifestyle aimed at preventing cardiovascular pathologies or for intervening with therapies if they arise

Develop from youth coronary artery disease, heart failure, carotid or peripheral artery disease exposes you to a tripled risk of impairment of cognitive functions with intellectual decline and reduced brain health in middle age. A study just published in the journal says so neurology by researchers at California University directed by Xiaqing Jiang, famous for having developed the MCC index for ischemic stroke, which predicts the functional sequelae of the attack based on the patient’s general conditions.

Over three thousand patients American researchers followed for thirty years 3,146 subjects from ages 18 to 30 to approximately 55. 5% of them, around the age of 48, presented at least one of the cardiovascular symptoms indicated at the beginning. The brain damage that these events led over time to an evident result at the end of the study when all subjects underwent neuropsychological tests to evaluate their thinking and memory skills investigating global cognition, executive functions, i.e. the ability to complete a task, reasoning speed, verbal fluency and delayed verbal memory, i.e. the ability to remember a list of words after ten minutes. See also Three drugs in one poly-pill to prevent second heart attack

Poor scores In the latter test, for example, the score ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 15: the average for this test is 8.5 points, but those who had been victims of cardiovascular events did not go beyond 6.4. In the test that evaluates global cognition, the score ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 30: in this case the average score was 23.9 points, but those who had had heart problems did not exceed 21.4 points. In the average from 26 points upwards we are normal, but around 22 it is within the so-called MCI, acronym of mild cognitive impairmentthat is mild cognitive impairmentthe so-called pathological forgetfulness which can become the antechamber of dementia.

MRI confirmation The researchers went beyond the neuropsychological evaluation and wanted to check, via brain scan, if they were visible gray matter changes: 656 subjects were randomly selected to undergo neuroimaging evaluation with DTI magnetic resonance and it was seen that the gray matter of those who had had cardiovascular events was hyperintense, a typical sign of cerebral vascular damage. Even after eliminating confounders such as diabetes or hypertension, the connection between early cardiovascular events and hyperintensity was evident and reduced mean intracerebral diffusivity, two neuroimaging indices that unequivocally point to a decline in brain tissue integrity. See also Shortage of drugs in Italy, Federfarma alarm

Within five years However the decay seems to have precise development times: In subjects who underwent two sessions of neuropsychological testing, first at age 25 and then at age 30 from the start of the study, the researchers found that the tripling of the risk of decay takes place over 5 years. In those who had had cardiovascular problems it was 13% compared to 5% in those who had not had them, a percentage in line with the age-related decline: at 65 years of age, subjects with dementia are about 5%, but at 85 years the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia in the general population exceeds 40%. In general, in Europe, the average prevalence of cognitive impairment is lower than in the USA: respectively 5.1 – 24.5%, compared to 13.8 – 28.3% of Americans, probably due to different lifestyles and diets.

A warning to all The conclusions of the American researchers therefore sound like a warning above all to their compatriots, but they are also valid for us: for avoid or at least delay the onset of cognitive decline maintaining a healthy brain for life, the 20s and 30s are crucial for establishing a lifestyle aimed at preventing cardiovascular pathologies (physical activity, regular sleep, proper nutrition, no smoking, alcohol, drugs) or for intervene on them with appropriate therapies in case they occur (antihypertensive, lipid-lowering or cholesterol-lowering drugs). Many believe that cardiovascular disease only affects adults, but sadly they are common disorders also in adolescents and sometimes also affect children. They are the subjects in which it is possible to intervene with the most success, giving them a life of health for the heart and brain. See also Loss of taste and smell? Thus the decreasing appetite for Covid (or after other diseases) is recovered