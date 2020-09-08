Before a new game behind closed doors against Croatia on Tuesday September 8, the players of the French football team share their vision of these matches without spectators. The closed door, without noise from supporters, allows better communication.

France faces Croatia on Tuesday, September 8, at the Stade de France, for the Blues’ second match in the Nations Football League, after a victory against Sweden on Saturday. The French will not be able to count on their supporters: once again the match will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus. A first in the history of the France home team.

Of course, no player is going to say they’d rather play without spectators, but there are a few advantages to being behind closed doors. There is less noise, as France captain Hugo Lloris explained on Saturday after the 1-0 victory over Sweden: “Being in camera allows us to communicate a little more on the pitch, it’s a nice thing when you can say things to each other. Usually, it’s still more difficult to talk to each other.”

The proof, Saturday night in the Solna Arena, near Stockholm, during the match against Sweden we could hear the directives of the goalkeeper of the Blues resonate. “He is someone who guides us on a daily basis and it feels good to have a voice behind you to guide a defense and a team”, explains the French right-back Léo Dubois.

We help each other with speech and there we hear everything. But we prefer when there are supporters!Antoine Griezmann

This situation, Didier Deschamps had never known it before Saturday, he who is generally obliged to shout to be heard. There, the coach of the Blues must rather be careful not to shout too much on the edge of the field. “I make sure to be natural, even though I know that everything I say, we will hear it. But I will not stop myself from speaking. When I have something to say, I stand up , I tell them, but I know everyone hears. “

