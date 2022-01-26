The ADNOC brand was valued at $12.76 billion, which means a growth of 19 percent compared to last year and more than 174 percent since 2017.

The company’s brand ranked first in the UAE, second among brands in the Middle East and North Africa, and ninth among the list of the ten highest-rated brands among international oil and gas companies.

For the second year in a row, “Brand Finance”, the managing director and CEO of ADNOC Group, ranked Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber in the first place among CEOs in the UAE and in the Middle East, and first among CEOs in the oil and gas sector globally.

Over the past 12 months, ADNOC has been able to maintain its brand ranking by continuing to grow responsibly and achieving many achievements within the framework of its new energy strategy based on strengthening its partnerships in clean and renewable energy and hydrogen, its commitment to best practices at the group level and its track record in the field of Health, Safety and Environment and the success of its program to enhance the local added value, attract foreign direct investment, and enhance the country’s position as a preferred destination for investment.

ADNOC is working to implement an ambitious growth strategy that aims to responsibly make the most of the hydrocarbon resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enhance value and increase profitability and economic return for the UAE, by increasing exploration, development and production activities and expanding its activities in the areas of marketing, supply, trading, refining and petrochemicals. According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Al Jaber, in his capacity as the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, is working to enhance the country’s proactive approach and its effective contribution to global efforts to reduce climate change, adapt to its repercussions, and consolidate the country’s leading position in the field of climate action, which culminated in the UAE’s winning of hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28 in 2023 is the most important and largest international conference on climate action with the participation of world leaders and leaders.

Last December, ADNOC’s board of directors approved the company’s strategy in the new energy sector, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations and take advantage of growth and development opportunities in the field of renewable energy, hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels, in addition to the company’s action plan to increase its capital investments to 466 billion dirhams. The equivalent of $127 billion for the next five years “2022-2026” to enable the implementation of its integrated strategy for smart growth 2030.

Britain’s Shell topped the list of the most valuable brands in the oil and gas sector, ahead of Saudi Aramco, which ranked second.

According to Gulf News, the increase in oil demand has increased Aramco’s profits in the third quarter by more than three times on an annual basis.

The “Brand Finance” report stated that Aramco announced plans to increase its production capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million by 2027, which is an indication of confidence and ambition in the continued growth of the brand.

Brand value is defined as the net economic return that the owner receives when licensing his trademark on the open market.

Brand strength is assessed by a combination of criteria and factors that include operational and commercial performance, flexibility, shareholder equity, commercial performance, marketing and communication activities.

The brand value is used to determine the percentage of the strength of the brand’s contribution to the company’s revenue.