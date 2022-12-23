December 23, 2022 10:56

Doctors have used ‘stem cell patches’ to treat a child with congenital heart disease for the first time, an advance that could lead to a new procedure to fix the condition without the need for many open-heart surgeries. Congenital heart defects are a common abnormality that appears in babies even before they are born. Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK explained that these anomalies include defects in the baby’s heart valves, major blood vessels in and around the heart, and the development of holes in the heart. The child born with a heart defect is the first patient registered to receive stem cell injections to repair his heart after surgery. The boy, named Finlay, is now two years old. His doctors are now working to develop an improved version of the stem cell treatment to repair the hearts of more children in the future. Finley was born with a congenital defect called “transposition of the great arteries”, which means that the two main arteries that were supposed to carry blood from his heart have changed their location. The scientists explained that the patches that have been developed contain donated stem cells that can be sewn into the heart during surgery. And unlike standard prosthetic patches or replacement heart valves, in theory, these patches won’t need to be replaced every time as a child gets older. The researchers said the patches could help reduce or eliminate the need for children to undergo frequent open-heart surgeries. In the new development, doctors have used a new patch of stem cells that they claim repairs abnormalities in the large blood vessels that control blood flow from the heart to the lungs and heals holes between the heart’s two main pumping chambers. These patches are designed to suture the area of ​​a child’s heart that needs repair during surgery. The stem cells contained in these plasters promote the repair of heart tissue without being rejected by the child’s body. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells in the body that can develop into specific types of cells with specialized functions under the right conditions. According to the scientists, the stem cell patches have the ability to adapt and grow with the child’s heart as it grows older, eliminating the need for repeated heart surgeries. The patches have been shown to be safe in animals, and with a grant from the British Heart Foundation, Dr Massimo Caputo, professor of congenital heart surgery at the University of Bristol, aims to launch clinical trials in people within two years, according to a University of Bristol statement. In Finlay’s case, the child was given the stem cells “for humanitarian reasons”, not as part of a clinical trial, and did not receive the patch Caputo is currently developing. Instead, he received an injection of stem cells while undergoing his second open-heart surgery. If it proves successful in large-scale clinical trials, the scientists believe the experimental treatment could act as a ‘healing patch’ and revolutionize pediatric heart surgery outcomes. Sonia Babu Narayan, Assistant Medical Officer and Director of the British Heart Foundation, said: “This breakthrough could offer a solution that means their hearts are repaired once and for all in one operation, preventing people from facing a future of repeated surgeries and giving them the gift of a happier, healthier life.”

Source: Agencies