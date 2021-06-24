Tinder this week announced the release of new features in the app, such as a video tool that allows users to express themselves beyond the text in their bios; Hot Takes, which for the first time allows people to chat before making a “match”; and a new explorer tool, which makes it easier for users to find people with similar tastes to their own.

Slips remain the backbone of how Tinder works, but the network has announced a series of new features aimed at strengthening the connection between users potentially interested in each other — as well as allowing you to better express yourself in your own profile by giving give other people a better idea of ​​who you are.

The main novelty here is a feature called Hot Takes, which will always work between 6 pm and midnight (local time). It works like this: when you enter the “social experiment”, Tinder will ask you a question with multiple answer options. Once the question is answered, the system will put you in touch with a person who gave a different answer, and the two users can choose to join that conversation to discuss their answers.

A 30-second counter is displayed on the screen, and if either one takes longer than that time to respond, the connection is dropped. From that same screen, users can match each other if they want.

Another new feature of Tinder is the addition of an Explore tab, where users can… explore other profiles on the network through tags or the “passions” described by other people. From that same screen, you can swipe to the right to symbolize interest in the person on the other side. The idea is that you’ll have more options — beyond the usual filters of location, age, and gender — for finding potentially interesting people.

Finally, the network will also allow users to post videos on their profiles. Clips can be up to 15 seconds long and will appear in the places of the profile photos — that is, you can include up to nine photos, videos, or a combination of the two.

The Hot Takes feature and profile videos are already being released and the Explore tab will be released in the coming months.

