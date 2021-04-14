Duality appears from boot. From the first general screenshot. The Front of All you can be happy because you have the most chosen formula in a poll for the presidential 2023, but also worry because in the global it is second. The opposite of Together for Change: an own pair appears escort in the list, but in the total sum his opposition alliance prevails. Even more curious is the case of Sergio Massa: with one pair ends first and with another, last. Y for the first time they tested it with Máximo Kirchner as a companion.

When the date for the legislative 2021 is still in doubt, Reale Dalla Torre Consultores (RDT) included in his study this month a preview for the presidential. And he did it in a particular way: combined 14 leaders of the ruling party and the opposition in 9 formulas.

RDT is a firm with origin in Mendoza and a pioneer in measurement through social networks. Between April 1 and 3, he conducted a national survey of 2,150 cases. Clarín announced this Monday part of the poll, which also came with surprise: facing the midterm elections, the undecided appear at the top and there is a tie between the Front of All and Together for Change.

The general table

In the chapter of “Electoral climate”, the consulting firm that runs Martha Reale explains: “On this occasion, we introduced a new element for the analysis, the intention to vote by binomials. it was done in a whimsical way, followed criteria with some degree of reasonableness “.

“In the officialdom, we took into consideration the combination of four referents with gravitation in and out of space. The result of this survey is that even with persistent deterioration, Alberto Fernández continues to be the most competitive figure of the pro-government spectrum, “the report continues.

And complete: “In the context of Together for Change, we seek to mix references from PRO and UCR ‘pure’ -following the logic of the 2015 primaries-, ‘hawks’ with ‘doves’ and a binomial with federal profile “.

Thus, they conformed four pairs of the Frente de Todos, Four of Together for Change, more José Luis Espert – Javier Milei. Nine formulas with 14 mixed leaders.

The most voted was Alberto Fernandez – Sergio Massa, with 20.2%; and the least, Sergio Massa – Máximo Kirchner with 0.6%. In the opposition, meanwhile, the best were Horacio Rodríguez Larreta – Rodolfo Suarez (Governor of Mendoza), with 13.5%; and the worst, Mario Negri – Alfredo Cornejo, with 3.2%.

In the middle were: Mauricio Macri – Maria Eugenia Vidal 13%, Cristina Kirchner – Sergio Massa 12.3%, Patricia Bullrich – Martín Lousteau 9%, José Luis Espert – Javier Milei 8.4% and Máximo Kirchner – Sergio Massa 1.5%.

Completed “Other” with 12.5% ​​and “Does not know” with 5.8%.

In the accumulated, as if it were a law of mottos, Together for the Change he got some points from the Front of All: 38.7% against 34.6%.

The official intern

Beyond this general order in which all respondents participated, RDT also presented a cut out for space, detailing the percentages of each formula according to the “votes” of its electorate. An internal.

In the STEP of the Front of All, Fernández – Massa were first with 38.8%, Cristina – Massa second with 24.5%, Maximum – Massa third with 4% and last Massa – Maximum with 1%. They completed the “don’t know” with 32.2%.

The opposition inmate

Unlike the ruling party, when the Juntos por el Cambio couples faced each other only among their voters, the order changed and the duo that the City won in 2011 prevailed, Macri – Vidal, with 33.2%.

Second are Larreta – Suarez with 24.1%, third Bullrich – Lousteau with 17.1% and fourth Cornejo – Negri with 6%. The undecided dropped to 19.5%.

In both cases, however, and as the report itself explained, it was a question of whimsical combinations. A statistical -and attractive- game just over two years after the election.

