When he was still a month away from his inauguration, Alberto Fernandez left a particular definition in the middle of the raid of reports with which he covered his landing in the Casa Rosada. Then he assured that Maximum Kirchner “He is not the bum of the Playstation that they said he was” and even encouraged himself: “I hope he is the next president.” What came next is public history. The son of the vice president was elected to a strategic position in Congress – he is in charge of the bloc of pro-government deputies – and is preparing to move forward as the future head of the Buenos Aires PJ. It is unknown if his project coincides with Fernández’s wish, but at the start of 2021, they already went out to measure it throughout the country. Province by province. It was between fair and bad.

The survey that reveals these first deeper numbers of the leader of La Cámpora, and that Clarion come forward this Monday, they are from CB Public Opinion Consultant. It is a firm with origin in Córdoba, which since May began to publish an interesting ranking with the image of the 24 governors. The January study was conducted between the 13th and 15th of the month, with between 500 and 1,250 cases in each district.

The best of Máximo

Near his 44th birthday -on February 16-, a native of La Plata, Máximo Kirchner seems to have a base requirement to think of some national projection: it is quite well known in all the provinces. Due to the bearing of his surname and the greater political prominence that he has taken since the death of his father, most of the respondents have some opinion about his figure. his level of knowledge exceeds 70% throughout the country and 80% in the largest provinces.

As for its image itself, in five districts it achieves differential in favor -more opinions in favor than against-: Land of Fire, Santa Cruz, Formosa, Santiago del Estero and Chaco. With nuances, Máximo Kirchner repeats the K loyalty logic and becomes strong in some of the poorest areas of the country.

Axel Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner in an act in Moreno. The Leader of La Cámpora has more than 38 positive image points in the Province.

In two of those provinces, the leader of La Cámpora has another plus: it exceeds 50 positive points. But it is a very limited plus, since it achieves it in the districts with the least population of the country (Tierra del Fuego and Santa Cruz).

And as for its territory of militancy, the province of Buenos Aires, the numbers end with red balance but they are not so bad: 38.4% in favor and 54.2% against, with 7.4% of “ns / nc”.

The worst of Máximo

Also as part of the same political body, their Achilles heel is in the larger and more urban districts. There, as was said, Máximo Kirchner is known; but those who know him, mostly do not want him. It has a very high rejection in the three most anti-K districts of the country: it adds 70.5% of negative in the Buenos aires city, 67.8% in Cordova and 65.3% in Mendoza. He does a little better at Santa Fe (- 54.6%) and Between rivers (- 46.4%). Any national projection with this level of questioning in the central region seems unthinkable.

In the table that is ordered by image in favor, also appears relegated in Jujuy (+ 21.1%), Black river (+ 22.6%) and Jump (+ 24.2%). They are part of the 19 provinces in which it ends with an image balance against.

When these numbers are compared with those of the other three figures of the Frente de Todos measured by CB -Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa-, the head of the block of deputies generally loses.

Máximo Kirchner shows two rubber bullets, in reference to the repression during the debate on the pension reform in 2017. Photo Capture by Deputies TV

Although it does give itself some little statistical tastes: Máximo Kirchner has a more positive image than his mother and Massa in Tierra del Fuego and Santa Cruz. The head of the lower house also exceeds in Chubut and La Pampa, and they are even in Buenos Aires and Entre Ríos.

Against the one who remains clearly relegated is with Alberto Fernández. Even with the fall that he experienced since last April / May, after having reached a very high floor, the President remains by far the official leader who measures the best.

